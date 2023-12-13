Man United, Sevilla tumble out of European competition

The Champions League proved too tough for Manchester United and Sevilla. Now, even the consolation Europa League spot is out of reach.

Both teams were eliminated from European competition Tuesday night to finish bottom of their groups.

Three-time Champions League winner United needed to beat Bayern Munich at home and hope for a favorable result in the other Group A game but lost 1-0 to the six-time winner.

Instead, unheralded Danish side Copenhagen qualified in second place after beating Turkish team Galatasaray 1-0 at home. Galatasaray finished third to qualify for the Europa League knockout round playoff above last-place United which sustained 4-3 losses at Bayern and Copenhagen and conceded 15 goals in six games. It is only the fourth time a Premier League team has finished bottom of its Champions League group.

Earlier on, defending Europa League champion Sevilla which has won the Europa League seven times lost 2-1 at Lens to finish bottom of Group B as the French team finished third.

Fans started leaving 10 minutes before the end at Old Trafford and others booed United’s players at the final whistle to heap the pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.

After winger Kingsley Coman neatly scored Bayern’s goal in the 71st minute, the away fans goaded United’s supporters with a rendition of “Football’s Coming Home” a popular English football chant coined at the 1996 European Championship, where England lost to Germany in the semifinals followed by “Auf Wiedersehen!” (So Long!).

Ten Hag saw burly central defender Harry Maguire limping off near the end of the first half after appearing to injure his groin. United was punished when striker Harry Kane set up Coman as Bayern cut through a static defense with ease.

Over in Denmark, midfielder Lukas Lerager scored for Copenhagen in the 58th. Coach Jacob Neestrup sprinted onto the field to celebrate with his jubilant players at the end.

Italian champion Napoli advanced to the last 16 after beating Portuguese

side Braga 2-0 at home to finish second in Group C, which had already been won by Real Madrid.