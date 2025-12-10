Man United romp to 4-1 win at Wolves

Wolverhampton: Bruno Fernandes scored two goals and made another as Manchester United beat Wolverhampton 4-1 to move into the top six of the English Premier League.

Fernandes’ first-half goal was cancelled out on the stroke of half time by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde but Bryan Mbeumo restored United’s lead early in the second half on Monday.

Mason Mount added a third in the 62nd minute before Fernandes rounded off a comprehensive victory with an 82nd-minute penalty.

It was the eighth defeat in a row for Wolves and saw sixth-place United move on to 25 points, level with Chelsea, who are fifth.

Wolves remain bottom of the table with two points, eight adrift of the team above it, Burnley.

"We got ourselves back in the game but, with the goals we conceded, you're never going to get anything out of a game of football," Wolves coach Rob Edwards said.