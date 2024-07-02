Man United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director
London: Manchester United announced the appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director on Monday.
Ashworth joins from Newcastle after months of negotiations.
“Newcastle United and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the immediate release of Dan Ashworth from his contractual obligations at Newcastle United,” the clubs said in a joint statement. “The terms of this agreement remain confidential between the clubs. Newcastle United thanks Dan for his services and wishes him well for the future.”
