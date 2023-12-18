Man United frustrate Liverpool as Arsenal move back on top

Liverpool: Erik ten Hag needed this. A 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday won’t win any beauty pageants, but a stubborn and battling performance at Anfield suggests Manchester United’s players are up for the fight.

On too many occasions this season, the opposite has looked to be the case.

“You have to fight always for the badge,” United manager Ten Hag said.

“The way we defended it was almost perfect. When we made a mistake there was always a teammate to sort it out. I think that is the big win from today. We have to keep this and bring this every game.”

United had folded at the home of its fiercest rival when routed 7-0 on its last visit in March.

With Ten Hag facing speculation over his position and his team eliminated from the Champions League at the earliest stage, he upset the odds to end Liverpool’s 100% 11-game winning run at Anfield this season and also put a dent in Jurgen Klopp’s bid to win the Premier League title.

A draw saw Liverpool knocked off the top of the table and into second place by Arsenal, which beat Brighton 2-0 and travels to Anfield on Saturday.

Ten Hag will be more concerned about United’s fortunes and, while a gutsy display will not totally shut out talk of a crisis at Old Trafford, it gives the Dutch coach something to build on. “We play in very high highs and also sometimes in very low lows,” he said.