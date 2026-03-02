Man United flying high after 2-1 win against Crystal Palace

Manchester: Manchester United climbed up to third place in the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Benjamin Sesko’s seventh goal in eight games sealed the win at Old Trafford that moved United above Aston Villa on goal difference.

At the other end of the standings, Tottenham’s winless run extended to 10 games after a 2-1

loss at Fulham — leaving it mired in a fight to avoid relegation. Nottingham Forest also failed to pull further away from the drop zone after a 2-1 loss at Brighton.

League leader Arsenal hosts sixth-place Chelsea later Sunday.

United’s latest win boosted its push for a return to the Champions League and further strengthened Michael Carrick’s credentials to be given the coach’s job on a long-term basis.