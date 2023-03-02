Man United face biggest title test against Liverpool

Manchester: One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday with the tables turned.

Last season, it was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies.

This year, it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles. If United can navigate its way around arguably its most difficult remaining test in the Premier League, a serious title challenge could be possible.

Having already played leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City

home and away this season, a trip to Anfield represents the last major test of United’s credentials, even after Liverpool’s recent struggles for consistency.

A Liverpool team that has already beaten City and Italian league leader Napoli at home this season could threaten to Ten Hag’s ambitions.

The Merseyside club would relish the opportunity to derail United’s momentum as well as boost their own push for a Champions League qualifying spot.