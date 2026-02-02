Man U fans wear clown masks in latest protest

Manchester: Some protesters wore clown masks as disgruntled Manchester United fans marched toward Old Trafford on Sunday to express their anger at the ownership of the club. The 1958 — the fan group organizing the march — has been a vocal critic of the Glazer family, which took a controlling stage of United in 2005, and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of petrochemical giant INEOS who assumed control of the club’s soccer operations in 2024.

The latest anti-ownership demonstration took place ahead of United’s EPL match against Fulham.