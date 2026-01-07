Man U candidates for interim coach include Solskjaer and Carrick

Manchester: Manchester United has approached Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick in its search for an interim coach to take over until the end of the season, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on the condition on anonymity because the recruitment process has not been made public.

United is considering a short-term replacement for Ruben Amorim, who was fired on Monday, with a view to a long-term appointment in the summer.

Talks were being held with former players Solskjaer and Carrick. United youth coach Darren Fletcher has been installed as interim for Wednesday’s game against Burnley and may also put himself in contention if he impresses.

“Honestly, it’s not something I’ve thought about. I’m focusing on Burnley,” Fletcher said in his pre-game news conference.

He said discussions about his potential candidacy were for after the game. “There’s been that much going on, it’s all happened so quickly, all my concentration and efforts and thoughts are going into Burnley,” Fletcher said.

It is not known if other names are being seriously considered, but former striker and coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was interim before Amorim took charge in 2024, was reportedly another option.

Solskjaer, who managed United between 2018 and 2021 and is a club icon after scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, has the strongest managerial pedigree of that list. He led United to a second-place finish in the league in 2021 and was also a losing finalist in the Europa League that same season.

Solskjaer was fired by Turkish club Besiktas in August.

Carrick was on the coaching staff at United after retiring as a player and was briefly caretaker when Solskjaer

was fired. agencies