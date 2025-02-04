Man of steel: Pragg wins epic battle of Indians to take crown

wijk aan zee: The Indian juggernaut in international chess remained unstoppable as Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa fought through exhaustion and nerves to defeat world champion D Gukesh in a clash of compatriots to clinch the Tata Steel Masters title for the first time in his prolific career.

The bespectacled 19-year-old from Chennai, a city that has become the cradle of Indian chess, came from behind to upstage the 18-year-old world No. 3 2-1 in the tiebreaker of the event’s 87th edition here on Sunday.

This was after both players ended up tied on 8.5 points after losing their 13th-round games. While Gukesh lost to fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa went down to Vincent Keymer of Germany.

In the tiebreaker, there was huge drama typical of two young players looking to win each and every game they played in the tournament as they played the tiebreak.

“I am still shaking, it was such a crazy day. I don’t know how to express. I didn’t really expect to win. Somehow things went my way,” Praggnanandhaa said after his triumph.

Asked if it was the tensest day of his chess career, which began when he was just two, he said: “Today is more special because I won the tournament. Definitely most stressful day.”

The teenager became the first Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the title. Anand won it thrice (2003, 2004 and 2006) individually when it was called the Corus Chess Tournament, named on the title sponsor of that time. The legend also shared the honours twice (1989 and 1998) in its earliest form of Hoogovens Tournament.

Praggnanandhaa faced the Benoni with reversed colours in the first game of the tiebreak and it seemed like he had equalised easily in the middle game. However, Gukesh had other thoughts as he kept trying and won, thanks to a blunder by Praggnanandhaa that cost him a rook.

In a must-win second game of the tiebreaker, Praggnanandhaa employed the Trompowsky opening, and this time Gukesh could claim a slight advantage with his black pieces. agencies