Man City lets hair down to confirm EPL dominance

Manchester: Erling Haaland undid his ponytail and released his flowing blond locks moments before finishing off Arsenal in a purported Premier League title decider that turned into a procession for Manchester City.

The defending champions certainly let their hair down at Etihad Stadium with a swaggering performance that left little doubt about who the top team in England is.

Not that there has ever really been a debate.

Backed by the riches of Abu Dhabi and led by arguably the world’s best coach in Pep Guardiola, City has established an era of domination in the Premier League that is starting to mirror that of France (with Paris Saint-Germain) and Germany (with Bayern Munich).

Complete the job and City is the big favorite after Wednesday’s 4-1 victory that trimmed the gap on Arsenal to two points with two games in hand and the team will have won three straight titles and five of the last six in supposedly the world’s most competitive league.

OK, there are question marks surrounding the foundations of this remarkable trophy run, with City facing more than 100 charges of alleged wrongdoing and failures to co-operate with a Premier League investigation into the club’s finances.