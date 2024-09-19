Malvika stuns Olympics medallist Tunjung

Changzhou: Young Malvika Bansod pulled off a sensational straight-game victory over Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women’s singles opening round to emerge as the lone Indian survivor in the China Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Indian, ranked 43rd in the world, displayed immense grit as she saved a game point thrice in the opening game to defeat the world No. 7 Indonesian Tunjung, seeded fifth, 26-24 21-19 in a 46-minute match, marking the biggest win of her career.

Malvika, a B. Tech graduate in computer science from SRM University in Chennai, will next take on Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist in the next round.

She was the sole Indian bright spot in the women’s singles as compatriots Aakarshi Kashyap and Samiya Imad Farooqui exited in the first round. Aakarshi lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian 15-21 19-21, while Samiya was outplayed by Gilmour. In other Indian results, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down 21-16 15-21 17-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu.