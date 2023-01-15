Malaysia: Satwik-Chirag loses in semies

Kuala Lumpur: Commonwealth Games champion Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s impressive run ended with a semifinal finish after they went down in three games to China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament here on

Saturday.

The world number 5 Indian pair put up a brave effort but Liang and Wang, ranked 17th, showed better nerves in the closing stages to register a 21-16 11-21 21-15 win in an hour and four minutes match to reach their maiden super 1000 finals.

For the seventh seeded Indians, it was their third semifinal finish in a Super 1000 tournament.