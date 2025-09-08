Malaysia finish third





Malaysia, ranked 12th in the world, defeated China 3-0 in a classification match to finish third in the tournament.

Malaysia were by far the better side on display than world No. 22 China as they dominated the proceedings and created plenty of scoring chances throughout the match.

Malaysia were on the offensive from the word go and continued in the same vein throughout the match, while China were content sitting behind and defending, a move that backfired.

Akhimullah Anuar (36th, 50th minutes), the tournament’s highest scorer with 12 goals, slotted a brace for Malaysia while Norsyafiq Sumantri and Syed Cholan (58th) were the other goal getters.

Jiesheng Gao (54th) was the lone goal getter for China.