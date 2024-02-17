Maharashtra beat MP to win title

New Delhi: Maharashtra defeated Madhya Pradesh by 45 runs to win the Indian Deaf Cricket Association’s third Test National Cricket C’ship Trophy for Deaf here on Saturday.

The tournament was organised by the IDCA in association with Serum Institute of India. In the final, Maharashtra won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The winning team was presented with the trophy and the cheque of Rs. 1 lakh while the runner-up side was awarded Rs 50,000. The best player in various categories — batting, bowling and fielding — were also felicitated for their

performance.