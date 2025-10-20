Maharaja boost for SA, eye 2nd wind vs Pak

Rawalpindi: World Test champions South Africa will be heavily relying on their fit-again spinner Keshav Maharaj to level the two-Test series against Pakistan as yet another dry pitch is prepared for the second Test, starting on Monday.

Pakistan notched an emphatic 93-run victory inside four days on a turning wicket in Lahore in the opening test of the new World Test Championship cycle for both teams with left-arm spinner Noman Ali bagging a match-haul of 11 wickets.

Maharaj missed out on the first Test because he was recovering from a groin injury back home, but his return will bolster South Africa’s inexperienced spin resources that lacked discipline at times in the first Test.

The formula of preparing turning pitches has helped Pakistan beat England 2-1 before drawing 1-1 against the West Indies earlier this year.

“Great to have him (Keshav) back in the camp, he brings lots of experience and really good skill sets as well,” South Africa captain Aiden Markram said on Sunday.