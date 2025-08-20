Maharaj rules as SA beat Aussies in 1st ODI

Cairns: Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj dismantled Australia with a career-best 5/33 as South Africa romped to a 98-run victory in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Maharaj made full use of spin-friendly conditions to help dismiss Australia for 198 with more than nine overs to spare after South Africa had earlier posted 296/8 -- the highest ODI total at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh made 88 off 96 balls and Ben Dwarshuis scored 33, but Maharaj had done enough damage in his unchanged spell of 10 overs to give the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Travis Head (27) gave Australia an explosive start of 60/0 in the first seven overs when the left-hander smashed fast bowler Nandre Burger for five boundaries in one over.

But in a dramatic turnaround, the home team lost six wickets – five to Maharaj – for the addition of only 29 runs as Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma turned to his slow bowlers inside the batting power play. Australia went from 60/0 to 89/6.

Debutant off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen (1/46) had Head stumped off his seventh ball in ODIs before Maharaj removed five batters for single digits.

Maharaj had Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey trapped leg before wicket while Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Aaron Hardie were clean bowled off deliveries that spun enough to beat the bat. agencies