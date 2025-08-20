Maharaj reigns supreme as SA beat Australia

Cairns: Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj dismantled Australia with a career-best 5/33 as South Africa romped to a 98-run victory in the first one-day international on Tuesday.

Maharaj made full use of spin-friendly conditions to help dismiss Australia for 198 with more than nine overs to spare after South Africa had earlier posted 296/8 -- the highest ODI total at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh made 88 off 96 balls and Ben Dwarshuis scored 33, but Maharaj had done enough damage in his unchanged spell of 10 overs to give the Proteas a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.