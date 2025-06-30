Maharaj becomes 1st South Africa spinner to take 200 Test wickets

Bulawayo: Stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj on Sunday became the first spinner from South Africa to take 200 Test wickets, reaching the landmark on the second day of the first match against Zimbabwe here.

The 35-year-old, who has been playing Test cricket for the past nine years, has gradually grown into the team’s lead spinner in the five-day format. Maharaj achieved the feat when he dismissed his Zimbabwe counterpart Craig Ervine in the 34th over, stumped by Kyle Verreynne.

Maharaj has been South Africa’s highest wicket-taker among slow bowlers since going past former off-spinner Hugh Tayfield’s tally of 170 scalps. Left-arm spinner Maharaj now has 202 wickets from 59 Tests, with 11 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul.