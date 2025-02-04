Maha: Wrestling bouts turns chaotic

Pune: The final bouts of the 67th ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ wrestling competition ended in ugly scenes with one loser kicking a referee on the chest and another abusing them over loss of points.

The tournament was held in Ahilyanagar on Sunday in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol. After Pune-based wrestler Prithviraj Mohol was declared the winner in the mat category semifinal, his opponent Shivraj Rakshe disputed the verdict and abused and kicked a referee in the chest.

Rakshe, a two time Maharashtra Kesari winner, said his shoulders had not touched the mat during the body slam manoeuvre of Mohol.

“Despite this the referee ruled that I had lost. I was abused when I was arguing my case and that is why took this step (of kicking),” Rakshe claimed.

Rakshe, who was suspended by the wrestling body for three years, said similar action must also be taken against the referees, adding that he would go to court over the verdict.

Maharashtra Wrestling Organisation working president Sandip Bhondve said the ‘on bout’ referee confirmed Rakshe had fallen, and the side referees and mat chairman backed the decision.

“The challenge of Rakshe to the ruling under article 31 of the United World Wrestling was not accepted. After this incident, referees are afraid and they may not come forward to adjudicate in such tournaments in future,” Bhondve said.

The title was won by Mohol, who said this was the biggest moment of his career. agencies