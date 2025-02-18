Maha Open: Ramkumar out in qualifiers

pune: Wildcard entrant Karan Singh went down in the opening round of the main draw, while Ramkumar Ramanathan fell short in the final qualifying round of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men’s Tennis Championship here on Monday.

In the main draw matches, eighth-seeded Alexis Galarneau of Canada took 1 hour 3 minutes to beat 21-year-old Karan Singh 6-4 6-1.

Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic saved two match points to come from 4-5 down in the third set to register a 6-4 3-6 7-5 win over August Holmgren. In the final qualifying round, seventh-seeded Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium prevailed against Davis Cupper Ramkumar 6-4 6-7(5) 6-0 in a 2-hour, 3 minutes to qualify for the main draw. Ramkumar showed glimpses of brilliance in the second set, but went down in the third set.