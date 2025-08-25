Mad(vedev) scenes

new york: Daniil Medvedev’s match was delayed more than six minutes between points, after a photographer entered the court on match point and the 2021 U.S. Open champion became enraged by the chair umpire’s decision to award his opponent a first serve.

The latest Medvedev meltdown on Louis Armstrong Stadium Sunday night led to a wild change in the match. The No. 13 seed was a point away from being eliminated, then won the next two sets to force a deciding fifth before Benjamin Bonzi eliminated him from a second straight Major with a 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 victory that ended early Monday.

“I tried to stay calm in the match but it was not easy,” Bonzi said.

Bonzi had just hit his first serve leading 5-4 in the third set. After he missed it, a photographer left his position before the Frenchman could hit his second.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court, then announced that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay — which is common in tennis. Medvedev then approached the chair to complain about the decision.

“He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour,” Medvedev shouted into the microphones behind the chair.

Medvedev said after the match that he didn’t believe the interference from the photographer was long enough to warrant restarting the point.

“I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision,” Medvedev said.

“The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve.”

Medvedev also shouted “What did Reilly Opelka say? What did Reilly Opelka say?” as he backed away from Allensworth’s chair. Opelka was penalized by the ATP Tour in February after calling Allensworth the “worst ump on tour.” Djokovic battles

Novak Djokovic looked tired. He looked hurt. And at times, he just looked old.

Djokovic overcame all that and improved to 19-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open Sunday night, battling through some leg troubles to beat Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

But the 38-year-old acknowledged concern after laboring through the middle of his first match since Wimbledon. “I don’t know. I don’t have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic had his hands on his knees multiple times in the second set and received treatment for a blister on his right big toe after it. But after having his serve broken in the first game of the third set, he won the next five games to regain control.