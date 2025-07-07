Madrid WC: New faces as archers eye glory

Madrid: India will have four debutants joining the likes of veterans Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari competing in the fourth and final stage of the archery World Cup from Monday, as they start preparations for the World Championships later this year.

The same Indian squad competing here will also feature in the World Archery Championships to be held in Gwangju, South Korea from

September 5-12.

India will aim to defend the three titles they had won at the 2023 Berlin World Championships, but this time without reigning champions Ojas Deotale and Aditi Swami, who failed to make the cut

in the trials. Star compound archer Abhishek Verma and Antalya 2025 World Cup stage winner Madhura Dhamangaonkar, who made a remarkable comeback after three years, also missed out.

In another surprise, three-time Olympian Atanu Das too failed to qualify for the squad. In their place, four debutants -- including three teenagers -- have earned spots across the recurve and compound teams.

Maharashtra archers Gatha Khadake, 15, and Sharvari Shende, 16, secured places in the recurve women’s team alongside Deepika, who topped the trials, and the experienced Ankita Bhakat.

This tournament will offer to the 336 competing archers from around the world.

This will also mark a new chapter for former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rahul Banerjee, who will make his debut as a coach, having been picked to lead the women’s team. Two of his wards -- Deepika and Ankita -- have made the cut. “It will be a new start for me and we will try our best,”

Banerjee said. agencies