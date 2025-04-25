Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 ahead of Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

Madrid: Real Madrid kept pace with La Liga leaders Barcelona with a 1-0 win at Getafe ahead of the rivals’ meeting in the Copa del Rey final.

Arda Güler scored a first-half goal for Madrid, which moved back within four points of Barcelona. The Catalan club edged Mallorca 1-0 on Tuesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used many reserves ahead of Saturday’s Copa final in Seville. Brazil forward Endrick made his first Spanish league start with the club, and Vinícius Júnior was substituted in the second half. Jude Bellingham came off the bench in the second half.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had to be replaced because of an apparent muscle injury in the final minutes and is doubtful to be available for Saturday’s final. He had entered the match at halftime to replace defender David Alaba, who also is doubtful because of a muscle ailment.

“We’ll see, but it’s unlikely that they will be available on Saturday,” Ancelotti said.

Madrid had demoralizing losses in both “clasicos” against Barcelona this season — 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final and 4-0 in their first league encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Güler scored the winner with a well-placed right-footed shot in the 21st minute at the Coliseum in Getafe.

“Fortunately, I scored the goal that gave us the three points,” Güler said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match. It was important to give us confidence for the final (on Saturday).”

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a couple of difficult saves late to secure Madrid’s victory.

It was the third league win in a row for Madrid, who endured a Champions League elimination against Arsenal in the competition’s quarterfinals.

Getafe have lost three in a row, and four of their last five league games. The club from southern Madrid sit in 12th place. The match was briefly stopped in the second half as fans from Getafe chanted “Die (Dani) Ceballos, die Ceballos.”

Iñaki Williams scored five minutes into the match to give fourth-place Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Las Palmas.