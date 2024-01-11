Madhwin, Siddharth, Karan in quarter-finals

Mandya: An erratic fourth seed Sasikumar Mukund crashed out of the ITF Mandya Open but qualifier Madhwin Kamath and unseeded Siddharth Vishwakarma kept India’s campaign alive by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament here Thursday.

India’s top-ranked Sasikumar squandered several chances before losing 6-2, 6-7 (3), 3-6 to unseeded Netherlands player Jelle Sels.

Kamath’s opponent Yunseok Jang of Korea retired due to a hamstring pull when the scoreline read 4-6, 7-5, 3-2 to hand the young Indian a last eight berth. Vishwakarma overcame a fighting Manish Sureshkumar 7-5, 6-4. However, Manish had created the biggest flutter of the tournament thus far when he ousted second seed Giles Hussey of Britain 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 in a first

round match.