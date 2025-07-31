Macau Open: Sen breezes into Rd 2, Prannoy shown door early

Macau: Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Tharun Mannepalli progressed to the second round of the men’s singles competition at the Macau Open Super 300 after registering fine wins here on Wednesday.

Lakshya brushed aside South Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-8 21-14, while world No. 31 Ayush eased past Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai 21-10 21-11. Tharun defeated fellow Indian Manraj Singh 21-19 21-13.

In mixed doubles, fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 18th in the world, outclassed Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan 21-10 21-15 in a brisk 26-minute encounter.

In an all-Indian men’s doubles clash, P Krishnamurthy Roy and S Pratheek K prevailed 21-18 21-19 over D Konthoujam and Amaan Mohammad to enter the second round.

However, India’s HS Prannoy made an early exit after losing 21-18 15-21 15-21 to Indonesia’s Yohanes Saut Marcellyno in the men’s singles opening round.

In women’s singles, Unnati Hooda — who had stunned two-time PV Sindhu at the China Open last week — fought hard before going down 21-16 19-21 17-21 against Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen.