Maana Patel, Aryan Nehra shine with national records

Hyderabad: Four national records were rewritten, including one by Olympian Maana Patel, who bettered her own mark, on the opening day of the 76th Senior National Aquatic Championships on Sunday.

Maana, the only woman swimmer to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, improved her own national record of 1:04.33 in

the women’s 100m backstroke events by clocking 1:03.48.

Maharashtra’s Palak Joshi (1:04.32) and Karnataka’s Suvana Baskar

(1:05.00) finished second and third respectively.

Among others who created new national marks were Gujarat’s Aryan Nehra and Karnataka swimmers Nina Venkatesh and Lineysha A K.

Aryan, who has already sealed a berth for the Asian Games and World Championships in the

men’s 800m and 1500m freestyle, clinched the gold medal in the men’s 400m

freestyle event, setting a new national record with a timing of 3:52.55.