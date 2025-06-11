Lyon feels a win will place Oz among best from Down Under

london: Winning the ICC World Test Championship title for the second consecutive time here will be an important step in establishing the current side as one of the greatest Australian teams of all times, feels star off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The 37-year-old Nathan Lyon is part of Andrew McDonald’s squad that will take on South Africa at Lord’s in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

Australia will be looking to defend the title they clinched in 2023 with a 209-run victory over India at The Oval, and Lyon is keen to build on the progress made since that triumph. “It is important that we look at this week as a celebration piece. We’ve done incredibly well over the last couple of years, at home and away, and that is something that as a team, we should be really proud of,” he told the ICC.

“In my eyes, we’re on a journey to becoming a great Australian team. We’re not there yet, I’m well aware of that, but that’s our goal too. This game is another step up that ladder,” said the spin ace who took the match-winning wicket of Mohammed Siraj in Australia’s win against India in 2023.

Australia finished second in the league table during the 2023-25 WTC cycle, behind South Africa, having claimed 67.54 per cent of the points on offer to them. Australia were also the only side that did not lose a series in the 2023-25 cycle, winning four of the six series they played.