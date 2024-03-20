Lyon, Chelsea win first-leg matches in Women’s Champions League QFs

Lyon and Chelsea underlined their status as two of the favorites for the Women’s Champions League title by earning first-leg wins on the road in the quarterfinals.

Lyon, the record eight-time champion, came from behind to beat Benfica 2-1, while Chelsea ultimately eased to a 3-0 victory at Ajax to close in on a second straight appearance in the last four of Europe’s top competition.

The second legs are on March 27. Lyon still hasn’t lost in either the French league or the Champions League this season, but it needed a second-half comeback to maintain that record. France forward Delphine Cascarino equalized in the 63rd and Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz headed home a cross from United States captain Lindsay Horan for the winner in the 79th in Lisbon.

Benfica was making its debut in the quarterfinals, and Andreia Faria gave the hosts the lead in the 43rd after intercepting a stray pass on the halfway line and running through unchallenged. Ajax is also competing in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time and caused plenty of problems for Chelsea early on at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, only to concede goals from the visitors’ only two shots of the first half. England forward Lauren James rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home in the 19th minute for a goal that stood after a VAR check for offside