Barcelona: Luis Su rez Miramontes, the so-called “Golden Galician” who is the only Spanish man to win soccer’s most prestigious individual award, the Ballon d’Or, has died, according to former club Inter Milan. He was 88.

Inter did not indicate the cause of Su rez’s death when announcing his passing on Sunday.

Although born in the northwest Spanish region of Galicia, the midfielder won the bulk of his trophies in Italy with Inter, including the European Cup in 1964 and 1965 and three Italian league titles. Su rez moved to Inter from Barcelona after winning two Spanish league titles.

“Sadly his greatest and most successful period came when he was no longer a Barca player,” Barcelona’s website noted.