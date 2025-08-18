Luis Diaz scores for Bayern to win German Supercup on his debut

Berlin: Luis Díaz scored and won a title on his Bayern Munich debut after a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in the German Supercup.

Harry Kane also scored for the Bundesliga champion to win the least important trophy of the season, opening the scoring in the 18th minute when the ball dropped kindly for him to shoot inside the left post.

“To start with a trophy is the most important thing,” Kane said after winning just his second career

team title. The Bundesliga in May was his first.

Bayern dominated the early stages but Stuttgart fought back with Nick Woltemade drawing a good save from Manuel Neuer.

Woltemade was and possibly still is a summer transfer target for Bayern. The clubs have so far been unable to agree on a fee despite the player’s openness to the move.

“The file is closed,” Stuttgart chief executive Alexander Wehrle said before the game.

Díaz joined Bayern from Liverpool last month and remains the club’s biggest deal of the offseason.

Neuer produced an outstanding reflex save to deny Jamie Leweling two minutes before Díaz scored in the 77th when Leweling was receiving off-field treatment after clashing knees with Bayern’s Sacha Boey.

“Undoubtedly painful, but still, and perhaps unpopular, but he needs to feel the pain on the field and not two meters away from it,” Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneb said.agencies