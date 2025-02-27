Lucky 13: Liverpool go 13 clear as Arsenal pegged back further

Manchester: It feels like a matter of when, not if, Liverpool seal a record-equalling 20th English league title.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was extended to 13 points on Wednesday after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle.

Liverpool took full advantage as second-place Arsenal dropped more points in a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored in the 11th minute and Alexis Mac Allister netted just past the hour mark at Anfield to secure a 20th league win of the season from 28 games.

Title success would see Liverpool equal Manchester United’s record haul.

A goalless draw with Forest highlighted Arsenal’s problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored in a 1-0 win at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene’s early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu’s red card in the 43rd.

It all seems so easy for Liverpool right now. With theirrivals faltering one by one, the Merseyside club keeps edging closer to the title.

Not even the absence of coach Arne Slot from the sideline after he was handed a two-match suspension could halt his team’s progress.

Against a Newcastle team that was without injured star striker Alexander Isak,

Liverpool eased to victory at Anfield.

Szoboszlai scored for the second time in as many games — firing low from inside the box in the 11th. Newcastle mounted little threat and Mac Allister put the game beyond doubt in the 63rd following Mohamed Salah’s assist.

A lack of spending in the January transfer window is proving to be a costly mistake for Arsenal. How Arteta could do with some fresh attacking options right now with his team looking desperately blunt in front of goal. Injuries to Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have undermined Arsenal’s title challenge.