LSG wary of SRH’s explosive power

Hyderabad: Having lost their opening clash, Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will be wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ultra-aggressive approach with the bat when the two teams face off in the IPL here on Thursday.

Last year’s runners-up SRH picked up from where they had left off in the opening clash to nearly break the record of the highest total in the IPL, handing the Rajasthan Royals a crushing defeat by 44 runs. The huge win also propelled SRH to the top of the points table for having the best net run rate and given their all-round firepower, the Pat Cummins-led side would want to maintain their dominance in the competition.

The addition of Ishan Kishan to the mix of SRH’s premier weapons in Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen is another masterstroke. Kishan smacking a ton against RR.