LSG bowlers shine to restrict RCB to 126/9

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to a below-par 126 for nine in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Opting to bat, RCB never had momentum in their innings despite the opening duo of skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli sharing a 62-run partnership.

The spin duo of Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and veteran Amit Mishra (2/21) shone bright with the ball in the middle overs to keep a check on RCB’s scoring rate.

LSG suffered a big blow in the last delivery of the second over when skipper

KL Rahul pulled his right thigh muscle while chasing a ball towards the extra cover boundary.

Rahul failed to stop the boundary, looked in considerable pain, and limped off the field. In his absence, Krunal Pandya led the side.

The duo of du Plessis and Kohli gave RCB another good start, stitching 62 runs in nine overs.

Kohli didn’t look at his best as he managed just three boundaries during his 30-ball 31-run knock before being stumped by Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of

Bishnoi.