Lower order collapse cost us the match: Harmanpreet

Visakhapatnam: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rued a stunninglower-order collapse as world champions Australia chased down a record 331 to seal a three-wicket win in the Women’s World Cup here on Sunday.

At 294 for 4 with more than seven overs remaining, India looked set to cross 350, but lost their last six wickets for just 36 runs in seven overs.

Annabel Sutherland ran through the Indian lower order, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul (5/40 in 9.5 overs).

“The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us,” said Harmanpreet in the post-match presentation.

“It was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us.”

Earlier, openers Smriti Mandhana (80) and Pratika Rawal (75) put together 155 for the first wicket, setting the tone for India.

“Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs.“The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility,” Harmanpreet said.

“Today the first 40 overs were good. It is important how we come back, these things happen,” she added.

India’s five-bowlers ploy to strengthen their batting once again backfired as they failed to make any dent with the Aussies dominating.