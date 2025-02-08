Lovlina punches golden ticket as Thapa signs off with silver

Dehradun: Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain clinched the women’s 75kg gold, while six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa signed off with a silver medal in the men’s 63.5kg category at the National Games here on Friday.

Playing her first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Assam’s Lovlina dominated her younger opponent Pranshu Rathore from Chandigarh across all three rounds to register a convincing 5-0 win.

In the men’s 63.5kg division, Thapa lost in a close bout to Services Sports Control Board boxer Vanshaj, with a 3-4 scoreline. In other bouts of the day, Services’ Mandengbam Singh defeated Chandigarh’s Anshul Punia in the men’s 51kg division by a 4-1 split decision.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria of Services displayed her dominance with a convincing 5-0 win over World Championship bronze winner Manisha Moun of Haryana in the women’s 60kg event.

Another gold medal for Services came from Sakshi, who outpunched Himachal Pradesh’s Vinakshi 5-0.

Local boxer Nivedita Karki showed precision and agility as she overpowered Haryana’s Kalpana to claim the top spot in the women’s 50kg category event.

Former youth world champion Assam’s Ankushita Boro reigned supreme in the women’s 66kg event, outclassing Uttarakhand’s Kajal by a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu ended Karnataka’s reign at the top with a hard-fought 2-0 win in men’s team gold medal match of the tennis event

Abhinav Shanmugam put Tamil Nadu ahead with a hard-fought 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 win over Rishi Reddy in the first rubber. Like in their semifinal the previous day, it appeared SD Prajwal Dev, Karnataka’s No. 1 player, would make it all-square with a fine start.

at the 38th National Games here on Friday.

In the hockey events, Odisha and Mizoram registered convincing 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Karnataka and Uttarakhand respectively, in the women’s hockey competition.

Odisha got the better of Karnataka in a Pool A match through goals from captain Jiwan Kishori Toppo (7th, 19th minutes), Rashmita Minz (39th), and Ekka Prathiba (42nd) in Haridwar. Anjali HR (55th) was the lone goalscorer for Karnataka. Mizoram blanked hosts Uttarakhand 4-0 in a Pool B contest, courtesy goals from Marina Lalramnghaki (27th), Lalneipuii (43rd, 45th) and

Lalthantluangi (58th).