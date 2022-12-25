Lovlina, Nikhat, Manju Rani secure berths in semi-finals

Bhopal: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen and 2019 world championships silver medallist Manju Rani produced scintillating performances to secure their berths in the semi-finals of the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Representing Assam, Lovlina was contesting the 75kg quarter-finals bout against Meena Rani of Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

The 2022 Asian Champion's superior technical ability saw her cruise through the entire bout, hardly giving her opponent the chance to have a go at her. Ultimately, Lovlina won 5-0 by unanimous decision.

She will face Jigyasa Rajput of Madhya Pradesh in the semi-finals.

Nikhat, who was facing Taniksha Chawar of Goa in the 50kg quarter-finals, hardly had to break a sweat and was on the front foot since the get go.

The Telangana-born boxer's swift movement and strong punches helped her overpower her opponent and emerge victorious after the referee stopped the contest towards the end of the second round.

Nikhat will now face Shvinder Kaur Sidhu of All India Police (AIP) in her semi-final bout.

Manju Rani of RSPB prevailed in the 48kg quarter-finals against Simran of

Chandigarh.

Brimming with confidence, Manju was at her attacking best and defeated her opponent 5-0 by unanimous decision. She will go head to head against Anjali Sharma of Madhya Pradesh in her semi-finals bout.

Along with Manju, Jyoti (52kg) and Shashi Chopra (63kg), who are also representing RSPB, won their respective bouts and ensured that their team had a successful day at the office.

While Jyoti earned a hard fought 4-3 win against the 2022 Asian Championships silver medalist Minakshi Hooda of AIP, Shashi secured a 4-1 victory against Niharika Gonekla of Telangana.

Meanwhile, the 2018 World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur, who is representing Punjab in the 60kg weight category, also put up a vibrant performance to triumph over Barbi Gogoi of Assam as the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

The All India Police duo of Shvinder Kaur Sidhu (50kg) and Kros Hmangaihsangi (60kg) won against Ashalata Chanu of Manipur and Vaishnavi of Goa respectively and progressed to the

semi-finals.