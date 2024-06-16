Lovlina loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China’s Li Qian to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals, including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

Lovlina said this will hold her in good stead going into the Paris Olympics.

“Participating in this competition has been a very good experience for me. I won a silver this tournament before the Olympics was very important for me as far as my preparation is concerned. This will be beneficial to him. I thank the Boxing Federation of India, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Government of India,” Lovlina said in a video, which was posted by Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya lauded Lovlina for her performance.