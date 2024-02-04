Love watching Bumrah and Shami bowl: Steve Harmison

Visakhapatnam: Former England pacer Steve Harmisson loves watching the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami go about their business and thanks to their unbelievable skills, he feels India have become a formidable force in all conditions.

Shami, who is nursing an ankle injury and is not part of the India-England series yet, is a master of seam bowling while Bumrah on Saturday showed his wide of variety of skills by running through the England batting with a sensational display of reverse swing.

In fact, the second Test has been dominated by pacers with Bumrah recording his best figures in in Indian conditions and James Anderson defying age with incisive spells.

“They both have been brilliant. It shows their class. If you got great skill sets, you will survive, you will ask good questions and that is what Anderson and Bumrah have got. They are unbelievable bowlers,” Harmison told the news agency on Sunday.

“In Hyderabad, where Bumrah got Root and Duckett, that was one of most engrossing hours of test cricket you would see in a long long time and in this Test, Anderson and Bumrah have been incredible,” said the tall fast bowler who took 226 wickets in 63 Tests and was part of the iconic Ashes triumph in 2005.

Harmison, who played only one Test in India and is here on a commentary assignment, also is fan of Shami and Siraj’s work.

In his playing days, India did not have a battery of world class pacers like they possess now. As part of their tribe, Harmison can only be happy about the rapid growth of fast bowling in India.

“The skills of Bumrah, Shami and even Siraj, I love watching them bowl. They have a great bowling attack, fantastic spin attack and seam bowlers who can be effective anywhere in the world. That is why there are one of the best team in the world,” he reckoned.

Talking about the ongoing five-match series, Harmison feels the Ben Stokes-led side have a very good chance of succeeding.

“The 2005 Ashes was different as it was in England where you have smaller totals and closer games. Here if a team bats first and gets a big score in the first innings it gets difficult (to comeback).

“If you compare the twos sides they are matched, Ben Stokes has the right outlook to come over here and play positive. They have more chance of winning series over here than they have had in the previous years.”