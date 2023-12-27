‘Look inward to challenge one of the best sides’

Without fretting over opposition’s achievements and threats they pose, the need to focus inward was one clear message delivered to the Indian Women cricket team under him, said head coach Amol Muzumdar here on Wednesday.

Having beaten both their fancied opponents England and Australia in consecutive one-off Tests here, in-form India has now set sights on extracting maximum result from the limited-overs series against Alyssa Healy’s side, beginning Thursday.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by a T20I series for as many games.

With the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup scheduled for September-October 2024 in Bangladesh to be followed by the 50-over World Cup to be held in India, Muzumdar said focus has been on the bigger picture’ given his side’s trait of failing at crucial moments.

“I will now shy away from saying that we have not had a look at the bigger picture. But at the same time, do not lose focus on the current happenings,” Muzumdar told the media ahead of India’s training session at the Wankhede Stadium.

“Yes, they (Australia) are a good team. They have been doing well in the past, but the message is very clear to the team we would look inwards,” he said.

“We would look to improve on every given opportunity on every single day. If we can do that, I will be happy,” he said.

Muzumdar acknowledged Australia as a consistent team over a period of time but once again emphasised on the importance of looking inwards.

“They have been a consistent team for a long period of time and that is why they have won so many World Cups whether it is T20 or ODI,” he said.

“But we need to focus on our strengths and we need to focus inward and think about how we are going to do against one of the best sides in the world,” he added.

Muzumdar said he has had several on and off-field discussions with captain Harmanpreet Kaur on how to take this side forward, which also helped break the ice

between the two.