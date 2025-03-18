Long-distance runner Archana gets 4-year ban

New Delhi: India’s long-distance runner Archana Jadhav was on Tuesday banned for four years owing to a failed dope test in January, the findings of which she did not contest despite repeated reminders, prompting World Athletics to deem her actions as acceptance of guilt.

According to World Athletics’ Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU), Jadhav’s sample, which was collected at the Pune Half-Marathon in December last year, contained prohibited substance Oxandrolone. This synthetic anabolic steroid promotes protein production and muscle building in the body.

The ban came into effect from January 7. Jadhav has been under provisional suspension for the duration. On February 25, she had replied to the violation charge in an e-mail to the AIU stating, “I am extremely sorry sir...I welcome your decision.”

The AIU said its understanding of this communication was that Jadhav did not require a hearing and was “content” to get a decision from the body. The AIU said Jadhav was nonetheless informed that she had time till March 3 to admit that she had committed the Anti-Doping Rule Violations, and was reminded of the same by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on February 28. The AIU, however, did not get any response from Jadhav.

The AIU said Jadhav has also not demonstrated that the Anti-Doping Rule Violations were “not intentional”.

“...the Athlete is deemed to have committed the Anti-Doping Rule Violations...,” the AIU stated.