Lone wolf Sen tamed; Blichfeldt spits venom, again

new delhi: Lakshya Sen fought through a bruising three-game contest but fell short in the decisive moments to go down in three games against Chinese Taipei’s world No. 12 Lin Chun-Yi in men’s singles quarterfinals as the home challenge ended at the India Open Super 750 here.

The contest was a high-quality battle marked by long rallies and sharp exchanges at the net, with both players testing each other’s patience and precision over three

draining games.