Livingstone, De Kock in high demand

Abu dhabi: England swashbuckler Liam Livingstone, who can also bowl handy spin is another player, who can hit the million dollar mark (Rs 9 crore) along with Quinton de Kock, who has time and again shown that he is a match-winner with the bat aside from being safe as a house behind the stumps.

For Livingstone, destroying Rashid Khan’s mystery by smashing him for 26 runs in a ‘Hundred’ game for Birmingham Phoenix is likely to make him sought-after name.

Uncapped Indians Prashant Veer, and Mukul Choudhary will attract bidders while Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan would also hope that their low base price of Rs 75 lakh finds takers. Matheesha Pathirana was released by CSK but teams like LSG might bid aggressively as their bowling resources look depleted.