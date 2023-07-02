Liverpool sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig

Manchester: Liverpool continued its midfield overhaul with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig on Sunday.

The Hungary international cost 60 million pounds ( 76 million) after Liverpool triggered his release clause. He has agreed a five-year contract subject to him being granted a work permit to play in the U.K.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp planned to revamp his midfield after last season’s disappointing campaign, which saw his team miss out on the Champions League for the first time in seven years and fail to win a trophy.

Szoboszlai, 22, follows the signing of Argentina’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who completed a move from Brighton for a reported 35 million pounds (43.6 million) last month.

Klopp needed to strengthen in the heart of his team following the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this offseason.

Fabio Carvalho has also joined Leipzig on a season-long loan.

Liverpool had been long-term admirers of Jude Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for 110 million last month.

The signings of Szoboszlai and Mac Allister allowed Klopp to add more depth to what was a problem area last season due to injuries to key players.