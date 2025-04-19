Liverpool coach Slot parries away talk of title & Alexander-Arnold’s future

Liverpool: Arne Slot says he’s not thinking about Liverpool clinching the Premier League title on Sunday.

The Dutchman would join a small group of coaches to win the title in their first year in charge at a new club.

“The honest answer is no, but I’m not sure if you believe me,” Slot said Friday when questioned about securing the crown. “I’m not looking backwards a lot, and I’m not looking forward a lot. That’s the type of person that I am.”

Liverpool are on the verge of sealing their 20th English top-flight title, which would equal Manchester United’s record. It can happen Sunday if, first, Ipswich beat second-place Arsenal, and then Liverpool defeat Leicester.

“My thoughts are not on that at all,” said Slot, whose team holds a 13-point lead.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have both signed two-year extensions, but Slot offered no insights on the contract status of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right back has been strongly linked to a move to Real Madrid this summer.

“We don’t talk about this as long as things are not done yet, and they aren’t, so that’s why we don’t talk in public about this situation,”

Slot said.