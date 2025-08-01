Liston shines as 10-man Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan 3-1

Kolkata: Liston Colaco struck a brace as 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1 to begin their Durand Cup campaign at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

Despite going down to 10 men in the 43rd minute after Apuia received a straight red card for retaliation, the record 17-time champions Mohun Bagan dominated the proceedings through goals from Colaco (23rd, 90+5) and young Kashmiri striker Suhail Bhat (63rd) who later appeared to suffer an ankle injury in stoppage time and had to be taken off the field.

Mohammedan Sporting’s only goal came via Ashley Koli in the 49th minute as he pounced on a rebound after Lalthankima’s shot was parried by Vishal Kaith who wore the captain’s arm band.

Colaco opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick before the momentum briefly swung Mohammedan’s way after the sending-off of Apuia.

But, the Mariners held their nerves and snatched the lead.

Liston’s clever run and through-ball found Suhail, who struck on the second attempt to restore

the lead..