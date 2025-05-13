‘Lion’s passion’: Cricket fraternity’s ode to Kohli

New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s Test retirement is the “end of an era” and a closure to an “epic career”, the cricket fraternity said on Monday, eulogising the modern-day Indian great.

The 36-year-old Kohli declared his inspiring innings in the traditional format, scoring 9230 runs from 123 matches with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. He will only play in ODIs now, having already retired from T20 Internationals last year.

“An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue FOREVER! The former Team India Captain retires from Test cricket,” the BCCI said in a post on X. “His contributions to TeamIndia will forever be cherished!”

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said he wil miss Kohli, who is synonymous with passion.

“A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…,” he posted on X.

World governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) hailed Kohli as one of India’s Test greats.

“One of India’s Test greats calls time in the longest format. Whites off, crown intact. Virat Kohli bids goodbye to Test cricket, leaving behind an unmatched legacy,”

the ICC said.

“Congratulations @virat.kohli on a stellar Test career. Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment. Your speech at the Lord’s said it all - you played Tests with heart, grit, and pride.” ICC chief Jay Shah wrote.

Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) said it will miss the star player and former captain from the Test arena.

"The walk, Those shots, Those expressions, Those celebrations. We'll miss them all. We'll miss them all. The curtain falls on a monumental Test Era. But his legacy lives on, etched in time and carved in pride. Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn't just play this format, you elevated it."