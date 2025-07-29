Lionesses’ rule

Basel: More drama, another penalty shootout and never giving up. England successfully defended their Women’s European Championship title on Sunday in its own special way, thriving in high tension yet again to take down world champions Spain in a shootout in the final.

Chloe Kelly lashed in her spot kick to give England a 3-1 win on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

“I was cool, I was composed, and I knew I was going to hit the back of the net,” said Kelly, whose goals decided a second straight Women’s Euros final, and also the semifinal five days earlier.

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton saved spot kicks from Mariona Caldentey and Spain superstar Aitana Bonmatí, before substitute Salma Paralluelo dragged her shot wide of goal.

The defending champions won the only way they knew how at this thrilling Euro 2025.

Open-top parade

The Lionesses are heading back home to celebrate. After becoming the first England team to win a major tournament on foreign soil, the squad will celebrate its victory with a trip to Downing Street later on Monday.

Celebrations will continue on Tuesday with an open-top bus parade in central London, ending with a ceremony in front of Buckingham Palace. Ahead of the players’ arrival, a spokesperson for the country’s soccer federation advised fans not to travel to the airport where they will land due to “limited space,” urging them instead to join the planned homecoming celebrations.

According to the BBC, a peak live audience of 12.2 million watched the game across its platforms, making it the most watched television moment of 2025 across all TV broadcasters.

King Charles III said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following its win.

“The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can,” he added. ”The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.