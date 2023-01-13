Lionel Messi scores in first game after WC as PSG win

Paris: Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0.

Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitik.

Messi then started the move that led to his 72nd-minute goal, with Ekitik and Mukiele combining quickly to put him through before he side-footed home.

His eighth league goal this season was initially disallowed for offside but then awarded following a video review.

It was otherwise a poor performance overall from PSG against a team in last place, but the Parisian club moved six points clear at the top after second-place Lens drew 2-2 at 19th-place Strasbourg.

Messi was given a warm ovation by the crowd at Parc des Princes, who chanted his name when he applauded them back.

He scored twice against France in a wild 3-3 draw on Dec. 18 and converted his penalty in the shootout. Messi and PSG teammate Kylian Mbapp , who scored a hat trick in the final, are front-runners to win the next men’s Ballon d’Or award. With Mbapp rested, Messi started in attack with Neymar and Ekitik . But PSG was asleep for stretches of the game and Angers had two good chances before Messi’s goal.

PSG’s players warmed up wearing T-shirts with Pel ‘s face on.