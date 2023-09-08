Lionel Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win

Buenos Aires: Once again, and now as a World Cup champion, Lionel Messi came to Argentina’s rescue when the team most needed him.

The 36-year-old captain scored from a free kick in the 78th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first round of South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

It was Messi’s 104th goal in 176 international appearances, including his 29th in World Cup qualifying. Those 29 goals equal the record of Luis Su rez of Uruguay. More than 83,000 fans at the nearly full Monumental de Nu ez Stadium were getting jittery until Messi scored, with their team having hit the post and the bar during the match, and offering Ecuador several chances to counter.

Ecuador kept Argentina at bay during most of the match with a defensive line of five players, led by Mois s Caicedo, which put Messi under wraps during most of the clash in Buenos Aires. But the decisive moment of the star was enough to beat the hard-working Ecuadorians. Goalkeeper Hern n Gal ndez did not move as Messi’s shot from the edge of the box went to the back of the net, near the left post.