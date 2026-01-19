Lin Chun-Yi, An Se Young clinch men’s and women’s singles titles

New Delhi: Chinese Taipei’s Lin Chun-Yi claimed his maiden Super 750 title in men’s singles, while world number one An Se Young of South Korea underlined her supremacy by securing the women’s singles crown at the USD 950,000 India Open here on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Lin, currently ranked 12, completed a sharp turnaround from an early exit at last week’s Malaysia Open Super 1000, powering his way to the men’s singles title with a 21-10, 21-18 win over third seed Jonatan Christie in the final.

In women’s singles, top seed and defending champion An Se Young was once again in control as she defeated China’s world number two Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-11 to claim her second title of the season.

In doubles, China’s top-seeded women’s pair of Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning secured the title with a 21-11, 21-18 victory over Japan’s fifth-seeded Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Matsumoto in a 58-minute final.

Paris Olympics silver medallist combination of Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang of China rallied from a game down to beat Japan’s world No. 22 Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita 17-21 25-23 21-16 in the men’s doubles final.

The mixed doubles crown went to Thailand’s third-seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara

Paewsampran, who edged Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje 19-21, 25-23, 21-18.agencies